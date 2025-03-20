THI Podcast: Travel Again & Insights From Media Day In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – North Carolina took part in Media Day on Thursday as the Tar Heels prepare to face Mississippi on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.

UNC’s locker room was open for 30 minutes and then the Heels held a 40-minute practice in front of the media and a gathering of fans on hand.

In this THI Podcast, we discuss the day for UNC, offer observations, and note what we saw and heard.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

