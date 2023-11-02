THI Podcast: UNC Basketball Season Preview Show
With North Carolina’s basketball season starting Monday night, it’s time for AJ & David to discuss the Tar Heels in-depth for our UNC basketball preview show.
THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk dive into many elements of the Tar Heels, including:
*Each of the transfers and how they might fit in
*RJ Davis as a senior, Armando Bacot in year five, and reserve roles for Jalen Washington & Seth Trimble.
*What style will the Heels play?
*Will this be a better perimeter team?
*Will this be a more up-tempo team?
*How deep with Hubert Davis go?
*And much more…
*Video edits by Jacob Turner