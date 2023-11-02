With North Carolina’s basketball season starting Monday night, it’s time for AJ & David to discuss the Tar Heels in-depth for our UNC basketball preview show.

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk dive into many elements of the Tar Heels, including:

*Each of the transfers and how they might fit in

*RJ Davis as a senior, Armando Bacot in year five, and reserve roles for Jalen Washington & Seth Trimble.

*What style will the Heels play?

*Will this be a better perimeter team?

*Will this be a more up-tempo team?

*How deep with Hubert Davis go?

*And much more…

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

This show is sponsored by Underdog Fantasy.