Daily Drop: Preseason Scrimmages Will Be Big For UNC...

North Carolina’s basketball team doesn’t formally start its season for another six-plus weeks, but the new-look Tar Heels will have three opportunities to play in front of large crowds before the opener November 4 at home against Elon.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the Heels having three important chances to mesh in front of fans to better situate them for not just the start of the season, but their second game at Kansas.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

