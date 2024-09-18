Class of 2026 MLB Says a 'Burden' was Lifted With UNC Offer

Gordon, who was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp in June, has also earned offers from Charlotte, Austin Peay, and Liberty. He talked all things Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything Gordon had to say about the Tar Heels:

THI: What was your reaction to the big offer?

GORDON: “First of all, it was a burden lifted off of my chest because I went to camp there this off-season, and it didn’t go too well. But I worked hard during the season to prove myself, and it all worked out, so I’m just giving all of my glory to the man above.”





THI: Which coach were you able to speak with to hear of the news, and what all were you able to talk about with him?

GORDON: “I spoke to Coach Thigpen, and the phone call was great. I was shocked but at the same time, happy.”





THI: What did Thigpen say on that call. What does he like about you as a player, and what do you like about him as a coach?

GORDON: “He called me and told me that he watched my tape, and that he liked what he saw. and what I like about Coach Thigpen is the way he coaches, and what I mean is that he recruits ball players.”





THI: What do you like about Carolina’s culture and program overall?

GORDON: “I would say that what I like about it the most is the UNC-Duke rivalry, because it’s the ‘Battle for the Bell.’ It reminds me of Ashbrook and Huss, so that is pretty cool.”





THI: When do you plan on making your next visit to campus, and where do the Tar Heels stand in your recruitment?

GORDON: “Soon for sure, and the Tar Heels stand strongly in my recruitment.”





THI: What are your thoughts on Mack Brown and what do you believe he is building with the UNC program?

GORDON: “Coach Mack Brown is definitely a legend in my book, and I believe he is building something special at Carolina.”