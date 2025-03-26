Published Mar 26, 2025
THI Podcast: UNC's Sole Mission Should Be Regaining Elite Status
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
As North Carolina looks to improve its roster through the transfer portal, one thing is clear: It’s not about getting better, it’s about becoming elite again. Or at least that should be the mission.

And in this THI Podcast, Jacob & AJ discuss that UNC’s only mantra should be regaining elite status.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

