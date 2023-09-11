One of the new annual things in college basketball as the season approaches is for various sites and networks to rank transfer classes. And with North Carolina bringing in five players from the portal, the Tar Heels are fairly high in every ranking out there.

But how high, and what is fair? And more importantly, now that the class is settled, everyone has been on campus for a while, what is to make of the group Hubert Davis brought into the Tar Heels’ program?

In this podcast, which is a substitute for today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discuss this. There is so much good stuff in here you just need to listen/watch the whole thing.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



