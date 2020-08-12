TarHeelIllustrated - THI Special: $25 for first year of annual subscription for First Responders

With questions as to whether fall sports will commence in 2020 ever-present, a cloud of uncertainty surrounds college athletics. COVID-19 has left many conferences, universities, players and coaches unsure of what the future holds.

There are two constants, though, whether games are cancelled or not.

The first, is the dedication of our first responders. First responders put themselves at risk every time they go to work with the task of keeping the public safe and healthy.

The second is with or without games, sports news will continue to be present. Recruiting doesn’t stop. Player development doesn’t stop. And a hope for a chance to compete before the 2020-21 academic year is over will still remain.

To show our appreciation to those first responders, we are offering the first year of an annual subscription to TarHeel Illustrated for $25.00 (normally $99.95). If you are one of the first 300 takers, you will also receive a free BreakingT.com gift code that can be used on any item on the site (up to $28.00 off).

All you have to do is email TarHeel Illustrated Publisher Andrew Jones at arjscribe@gmail.com with your full name, and your first responder branch (i.e. firefighter, EMT, law enforcement, etc.). Please title the subject line: First Responder Subscription.

** WE WILL RESPOND TO THE EMAIL WITH A PROMO CODE AND LINK. **

SPECIAL OFFER DETAILS:

WHO: First Responders (New Subscribers)

OFFER: Get the first year of an annual subscription for $25.00 (normally $99.95).

BONUS: First 300 takers receive a free BreakingT.com gift code (valued at $28.00).

PROMO CODE: Email Andrew Jones at arjscribe@gmail.com with your FULL NAME and first responder branch.

EMAIL SUBJECT LINE: First Responder Subscription