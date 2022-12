CHARLOTTE – THI was on hand for 3-star class of 2023 linebacker Michael Short’s announcement that he will attend North Carolina and play for the Tar Heels.

Short, who chose the Tar Heels over Wake Forest and East Carolina, made the announcement Thursday morning at Mallard Creek High School, where he is a senior.

Above is the video of our interview with Short.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************