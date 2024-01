PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina ended a three-game losing skid to Pittsburgh as the No. 8 Tar Heels pulled away Tuesday night for a 70-57 victory at the Petersen Events Center.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the Tar Heels’ performance, why they won, and what this means.

UNC improved to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. Pitt dropped to 9-5 and 0-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.