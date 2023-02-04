DURHAM – THI Staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels converted only three shots over the final 9:14 of the contest, attempted a season-low three free throws, and Armando Bacot managed just two points and three rebounds after halftime.

Bacot led UNC with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Leaky Black added 13, Caleb Love 12, and RJ Davis 11.

UNC dropped to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in the ACC, while the Blue Devils improved to 17-6 and 8-4.

