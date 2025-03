TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - North Carolina secured its fourth-straight win on Monday, downing Florida State, 96-85, inside the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, FL.

RJ Davis poured in a game-high 20 points, five other Tar Heels scored in double figures, and Ven-Allen Lubin pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.

UNC improved to 18-11 overall and 11-6 in league play.