TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina’s win streak stretched ten games Saturday as the third-ranked Tar Heels notched a 75-68 victory over Florida State on Saturday at the Tucker Center.

UNC outscored the Seminoles by 12 in the second half, while also getting 23 combined points from RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau after halftime. Davis finished with 24 and Cadeau a career-high 16.

Here, THI staff writer Chelsea Sipple and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from Carolina’s victory, including what it means.

UNC improved to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the ACC. FSU dropped to 12-8 and 6-3.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.