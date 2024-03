CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina concluded its home schedule for the season Tuesday night with an 84-51 rout of Notre Dame at the Smith Center.

Here, we discuss some key elements from the seventh-ranked Tar Heels performance, including what it means.

UNC improved to 24-6 overall and 16-3 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish fell to 12-18 and 7-12.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.