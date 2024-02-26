CHAPEL HILL – Ninth-ranked North Carolina escaped Monday night with a 75-71 victory over Miami at the Smith Center fueled by RJ Davis’ historic night.

Davis finished with a career-high 42 points, which is also a Smith Center record for a college game, and it was the most points by a Tar Heel in 26 years. No other UNC player scored in double figures.

Here, we discuss some key elements from UNC’s performance, including what it means looking ahead.

UNC won its third straight game improving to 22-6 overall and 14-3 in the ACC. Miami dropped its seventh consecutive game and is now 15-14 overall and 6-12 in league play.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.



