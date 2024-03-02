CHAPEL HILL – Ninth-ranked North Carolina picked up a 79-70 win over NC State on Saturday afternoon in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels trailed by eight points at the half before outscoring the Wolfpack, 42-25, after the intermission.

Harrison Ingram led UNC with 22 points followed by Elliot Cadeau with 15, RJ Davis with 14, and Armando Bacot with 13. This was Carolina's sixth-straight win over NC State in Chapel Hill and its 11 in the last 13 overall.

Ninth-ranked UNC improved to 23-6 and 15-3 in the ACC while NC State dropped to 17-12 and 9-9.

Here, we discuss some key elements from UNC’s performance, what it means, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner







