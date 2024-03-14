WASHINGTON, DC – Top-Seed North Carolina advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a comfortable 92-67 win over Florida State on Thursday afternoon at Capital One Arena.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 18 points while Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan each scored 14. Seth Trimble added 12 off the bench.

UNC (26-6) will play Pittsburgh (22-10), who defeated Wake Forest on Thursday, in the semifinals Friday night at 7 p.m.

Here we break down a few key elements from the win, including a big first-half run, Carolina's dominance on the glass, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner



