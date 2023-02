CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Deana King and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss several key elements from North Carolina’s 80-72 loss to No. 15 Miami on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels shot 16.1 percent from 3-point range, assisted on six of 29 baskets, and Armando Bacot attempted only one shot in the second half as the Heels couldn’t stop the Hurricanes.

UNC dropped to 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC, while Miami improved to 21-5 and 12-4.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.