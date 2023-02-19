RALEIGH – This staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 77-69 loss to No. 23 NC State on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena.

The Tar Heels had the ball leading by six points midway through the second half, but the Wolfpack went on a 27-9 run to take control of the game.

Caleb Love led the Heels with 23 points while Armando Bacot added 16 points and 14 rebounds. No other Heels scored in double figures.

UNC dropped to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC. State improved to 21-7 and 11-6.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

