CHAPEL HILL – Just 72 hours after beating Duke in the Smith Center, No. 3 North Carolina lost in the same building to Clemson 80-76.

Here, THI’s Chelsea Sipple and Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from the Tar Heels’ performance, including what this means.

The Tar Heels never led but did tie the game at 70-70 with 4:17 left, but the Tigers then scored seven straight points to take control. UNC trailed by nine points at halftime and by as many as 16 on the night.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and RJ Davis added 22 points but on 7-for-22 from the floor.

UNC dropped to 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC, while the Tigers improved to 15-7 and 5-6.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple