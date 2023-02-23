SOUTH BEND, IN – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 63-59 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

UNC scored 44 points after a dismal first half, and then outscored the Fighting Irish 12-7 over the final 5:56 of the contest to secure the win.

Caleb Love and Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 16 points each, RJ Davis added 12, and Pete Nance pitched in 11.

UNC improved to 17-11 overall and 9-8 in the ACC, while Notre Dame dropped to 10-18 overall and 2-15 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

