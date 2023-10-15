CHAPEL HILL – Riding a second-half eruption, No. 12 North Carolina rolled to 41-31 victory over No. 25 Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed more than 500 yards, including 235 (197 by Omarion Hampton) against the top-rated run defense in the nation. Drake Maye threw four touchdown passes, three to Tez Walker, and the Tar Heels beat the Hurricanes for the fifth consecutive season.

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some of the key elements from UNC’s victory.

Carolina improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.