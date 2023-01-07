CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on the production UNC got from its bench, its defensive intensity, limiting the Fighting Irish’s perimeter shots, rebounding, closing out the Irish, and what this means.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points and 13 rebounds, which is the 58th double-double of his career. Caleb Love added 18 points, RJ Davis 13, and Puff Johnson had a season-high 11 points.

UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Notre Dame dropped to 8-8 and 0-5.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



