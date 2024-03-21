North Carolina rolled past Wagner on Thursday afternoon at Spectrum Center to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The top seed in the West Region, UNC scored 40 points in the first half and 50 after halftime in the 90-62 victory.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some key elements of the Tar Heels’ performance, including what it means.

UNC improved to 28-7 and will face Michigan State on Saturday in the second round.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.