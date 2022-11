CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from No. 17 North Carolina’s 31-28 win at Virginia on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on the performances of UNC QB Drake Maye and WR Josh Downs, noting a huge possession in which the Tar Heels took the lead for good in the third quarter.

They also discuss the up-and-down defense, mostly the down given that the Cavaliers had by far their best offensive game versus a Power 5 team this season.

And they discuss what this means.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

