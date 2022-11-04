Tar Heel Illustrated is your home for comprehensive coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels football, basketball, and recruiting. THI goes where UNC goes and offers unique and thorough coverage and perspective of your Tar Heels.

With the start of college basketball starting for Hubert Davis and the top-ranked Tar Heels here, this is an excellent time to sign up. Also, Mack Brown and the 2022 Tar Heels are off to a 7-1 start and a No. 17 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll.

So, now is the time to join THI and become a UNC insider, too, and it's FREE for 30 days. And with that, you get access to EVERYTHING we do.

Our message boards are full of passionate Carolina fans who have a deep knowledge of the Tar Heels and help make our boards a respectful and informative place to hang out. Our staff is always on the boards interacting, and if you have a question for us, we will surely respond.

You can become a member of our community for a month free by using PROMO CODE: TARHEELS23. Just sign up and hang out at THI and get access to everything we do from our premium content to our entertaining and considerate message boards, including regular interaction with the THI staff, who are always on the boards posting tidbits we don't run on our front page and fielding questions from the community.

THI is run by longtime ACC veteran journalist Andrew Jones, who brings a perspective unlike anyone else covering the Tar Heels. Deana King is all over football recruiting and extremely well-connected around the state. David Sisk, a college, AAU, and high school basketball coach for three decades, handles our UNC hoops recruiting. He also provides outstanding analysis of the hoops Heels.

The rest of our nine-member staff follow THI's high standard of journalistic excellence while also understanding the needs of UNC fans. So come join our community and tell us what you think about the Tar Heels. We look forward to our interaction.

So sign up NOW and you can be an UNC Tar Heels INSIDER, TOO!!!