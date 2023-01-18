CHAEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss come key elements from North Carolina’s 72-64 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led the entire game, but allowed a 12-2 run late in the contest as the Eagles cut the margin to 56-55. But junior guard Caleb Love scored five quick points, and nine over the final 5:21 to help UNC secure the win.

Love finished with 16 points while RJ Davis added 18. UNC senior forward Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the 60th double-double of his career, tying the program’s all-time mark with Naismith Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham.

UNC improved to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, while BC dropped to 8-11 and 2-6.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

