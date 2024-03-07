CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina forward Armando Bacot met with the media Thursday at the Smith Center to discuss the seventh-ranked Tar Heels’ game Saturday night at ninth-ranked Duke.

The teams tip off at 6:30 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Above is video of Bacot’s Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Bacot spoke about any growth or changes he’s seen in Hubert Davis over the last three years. He said Davis isn’t really any different during timeouts, especially his passion in bigger games.

*As for this season serving as a form of vindication from a year ago, when the Heels went from No. 1 in the nation to start the season to not even making the NCAA Tournament, Bacot said it might vindicate his coach some, but assured Davis isn’t worried about that.

*Following UNC’s win over Duke a month ago, Bacot said the ACC ran through him, for which he caught a lot of flack and certainly grabbed the attention of the Blue Devils. Bacot was asked about the statement:

“I think when I said it, it was taken out of context, which is fair,” Bacot said. “I know I guess I have to be smart in how I say things, but I don’t regret saying it, and it will be a great game.”

Does he think Duke, and in particular Kyle Filipowski, will carry extra motivation into the game because of the comment?

“For sure, but I think it will be a fiery, lit up under him regardless, because it’s his last game playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium,” Bacot said. “Obviously, they want to go out with a win, we know what’s at stake for both teams. So, we’re ready.”

*Bacot was also asked how Duke has changed since the first meeting, and he said its guards are playing better.

*Improved defense, Bacot says, is where the Heels have improved since the first meeting.

*He discussed what he’s heard from people about being so emotional after the game Tuesday night.

*Saturday will be the fifth time Bacot has walked onto the court at Cameron to warm up, fourth time with students already in the stands. Nobody attended during the Covid season. Bacot laughed when asked about the more interesting things he’s heard yelled at him or signs students held.

“People, man, they’re mean over there,” he said, chuckling. “They tear me up, but at the end of the day, it’ all fun and games because they’re Duke students and they want to win, and they go there for those type of reasons, too. And I get all that comes with being a fan. So, it’s all fun for me.”







