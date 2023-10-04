CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina graduate safety Gio Biggers met with the media via zoom Wednesday morning following the Tar Heels’ practice as they prepare for a home game Saturday versus Syracuse.

Above is video from Biggers’ Q&A session, and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*The last time UNC faced Syracuse in football was the opener of the 2020 Covid season in which no fans were allowed inside Kenan Stadium. Biggers had an interception that day, and said the most surreal moment came shortly after.

“We had the turnover belt during that time, and I instinctively ran over to the stands, but nobody was there,” he said. “So, I just celebrated with my teammates.”

*Biggers and the other DBs have had a wonderful scout team receiver to get them prepared each week, as that’s where Tez Walker is these days. Biggers says it is making them better, as it’s not often the best receiver they will face each week is one on their own scout team.

“It’s a blessing in disguise how everything happened,” Boggers said. “He’s so good, he’s a really talented player who challenges us every single day. Lines up in the slot for us, lines up out wide. He’s giving our safeties, our stars, our corners work. He’s really invaluable.

“That’s an NFL-type of receiver giving us the best look we can get.”

*Among the reasons the defense has improved from a year ago, Biggers says, is the communication on the field, on the sidelines in between series, and literally everywhere.

He said they have “high IQ” conversations on the sidelines during games.

*How much better is UNC’s secondary right now as opposed to this time a year ago? Biggers says it’s much better, and once again, he said communication is the key.

“I think the biggest difference this year is communication; there’s so much more communication,” he said. “Guys know what they’re doing. There’s no, ‘What do I have here, how do I have it here?’”

*Biggers said one thing the secondary can do better is get more hands on more passes. They need more picks.



