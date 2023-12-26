CHARLOTTE – Media Day for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl took place Tuesday morning at the Charlotte Convention Center, and among the four North Carolina players available was junior linebacker Power Echols.

The Tar Heels meet West Virginia for a 5:30 PM kickoff Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

THI sat down with Echols and spent some time with him discussing the importance of the team finishing the season on a strong note, freshman linebacker Amare Campbell, the Mountaineers’ run game, and much more.

Above is video of Echols’ interview, and below is the full transcript of what he had to say:





On Mack feeling good about the vibe, optimistic close this season differently?

“I feel like the work we’ve put in for every practice, and even after practice, shows we’re ready for this game, prepared well for this game. And the vibe has been we have a vibe to go out there and win a game.”





Opportunity Bowl, what has he seen from some of the guys with the big opportunities?

“They’ve stepped up to the plate and done a really great job taking on those new roles. I’m excited for them because it’s going to be great.”





On him saying two weeks ago if Amare Campbell was ready, and he immediately said yes.

“He’s more than ready. Right way. Right now.”





What makes him stand out?

“He’s the leader of his class. He’s one person we knows who he is. He has great confidence, and you can see that in the way he carries himself. He’s a great guy to have move up in the next spot.”





Some young wide receivers will play, like Chris Culliver, Christian Hamilton and maybe even Paul Billups. What has Echols as a LB seen from those guys?

“Ever since fall practice, they’ve shown what they can do; shown their talents. They’re gonna step up and do great things. I have all the confidence in those guys because I see what they can do on the field.”





There is a narrative that bowl games are now nothing more than exhibitions. So how do the players view them?

“Every time you step on the field in between those lines on that green grass, you represent yourself, your family, your school, (and) it’s always a big game when you go out there, every game. It’s not an exhibition at all. They’ve got a great team over there, West Virginia, great run game, great defense, good team. It’s going to be a good game.”





West Virginia has one of the top run games in the country with a QB who can run as well. So now that Echols has moved over a spot into Cedric Gray’s old role in pre-snap keeping an eye on them scheming for clear run plays, etc?

“Just communication and seeing the formation before they snap the ball; all the shifts and motions kind of give me an idea.”





How excited is he to get this game going and use it to begin working toward next season?

“Super excited, but more so just trying to finish this thing the right way, to win the last game and go into next year with a positive.”





With UNC getting a transfer from NC State this week, what’s it like as a player for Echols to be a UNC guy and suddenly seeing a former NC State guy wearing Carolina blue?

“It is kind of crazy, like the NFL in a sense. But he’s part of us now, he’s got the right color.”





It is kind of like the NFL, and Mack mentioned he’s told the players that fans will be harsher toward college athletes now because they are making money as opposed to before they got paid. Does that conversation take place much?

“That’s an interesting question. Honestly, I just know we go out here and work our hardest doing what we do. And we also do school and are just regular people.”





It’s an interesting balance.

“Fans are going to be fans and we’ve just got to understand that. We’re us, and everything we can control is in-house. They’ll be with you when you win, and they’ll talk bad about you when you lose.”



