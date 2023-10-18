CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina junior tight end Bryson Nesbit met with the media via zoom following practice Wednesday morning to field questions about his game, UNC Coach Mack Brown hanging cheese in everyone’s locker, and preparation this week for Virginia.

Nesbit was also asked about Drake Maye’s improvement, having Tez Walker available, and his view on how the NFL sees him fitting in.

Above is video of Nesbit’s Q&A session, and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*Obviously, Nesbit says having Tez Walker available makes everyone else better. Some good stuff here from him about how Walker affects everyone else.

*Last week, Wednesday in particular, weren’t the best practices of the season for the Tar Heels, and Brown said that’s one reason they didn’t play all that well versus Miami in the first half. Virginia might be just 1-5, but the practices have been much better this week, Nesbit says.

*Brown told a story Monday about the time he put cheese in every player’s locker the week of the Texas A&M game in 2005, the year he led Texas to the national championship. It was spawned from a conversation with legendary coach, and at the time Dallas Cowboys Coach Bill Parcells.

Nesbit said each player had cheese in their lockers before practice Wednesday morning. He understands the point and says it hit home with everyone.

*Nesbit says he has improved his blocking a great deal this season.

*Nesbit was asked about what he must do to refine his game for the NFL, and what he knows about how teams will use him at the next level.



