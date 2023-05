ROCK HILL, SC – THI was on hand recently for the Under Armour Up Next Camp Series and caught up with some North Carolina football targets as well as class of 2024 Tar Heels’ commit Jani Norwood.

Here is an isolation video of the 3-star, 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive tackle, who attends Eastern Randolph High School in Ramseur, NC.

*Video shot and edited by Brandon Peay.

