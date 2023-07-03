With North Carolina’s football program landing eight commitments in a loaded month of June, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the Tar Heels’ success securing some highly important prospects for the class of 2024 and what it means.

UNC closed with two 4-star commits over the final week of the month, ended it landing its first wide receiver of the class, got two needed inside linebackers, and took a big step toward closing out the class before July arrived.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

