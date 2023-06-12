THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2024 linebacker Crews Law’s commitment to North Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Law, who is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and attends Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, TN, took an official visit to UNC this past weekend. He chose the Tar Heels over offers from USC, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Stanford and many others.

He is the 16th player in UNC’s class of 2024 and third player from the state of Tennessee.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

