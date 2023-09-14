CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive line coach Tim Cross met with the media via zoom following the Tar Heels’ practice Wednesday to field questions about his unit and a couple of things about Minnesota, which visits Kenan Stadium this weekend.

Above is video of Cross’ Q&A session, and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*UNC Coach Mack Brown brought in pass rush specialist Ted Monachino as an analyst last winter, and the mission was for him to enhance Carolina’s pass rush, but to also teach Cross. The relationship has gone very well.

“Number one, he’s been a great help. He’s a great sounding board, he has a wealth of experience, and sometimes it’s just lending an ear to what I may be thinking… We’re talking about a guy who has been very successful the NFL level, relates very well to players and communicates well. So, he’s been an outstanding addition for us.”

*Defensive coordinator Gene Chizik said Monday that Des Evans’ performance versus App State last week was his best overall game, as it combined his physicality and athletic ability. Cross agrees, and singled out the area Evans has made the most recent progress.

“He’s relentless in everything he does as far as on the field. And I think he was coming into his own last year before he got hurt. When (Chizik) got here, (Evans) hadn’t put his hand down in the dirt for two years. And he’s always been tough in the run game. But now he’s taking that length, that drive, and he’s putting it all together, and he’s really playing well.”

*Former Tar Heel jack/OLB/DE Chris Collins transferred to Minnesota last winter. He played 12 snaps in the Gophers’ win over Nebraska and 17 in the win over Eastern Michigan. Cross was asked about Collins.

“I look forward to seeing him. Love him. He was a great kid here. I hope we run over him 15 or 20 times and get after him a little bit. It’ll be good to see him.”

*On what it will take to disrupt Minnesota’s ground attack, Cross said, “I think it will be a concerted effort by everybody on the defense. Being physical, setting edges, being downhill, playing complementary football by our offense as well.”

*Cross said App State plays a style that gives people trouble, they look for a fight, so that game showed the staff some areas “we needed to shore up” moving forward.

*Cross used to coach at Minnesota, and tells a funny story about giving a neighbor Gophers’ gear.