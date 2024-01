ATLANTA – North Carolina lost Tuesday night for the first time in ACC play this season, as the third-ranked Tar Heels lost, 74-73, to Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion.

Afterward, UNC Coach Hubert Davis met with the media to discuss his team’s performance, which had a ten-game win streak end as well.

The Heels dropped to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets improved to 10-11 and 3-7.

Above is Davis’ postgame press conference.