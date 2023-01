CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 88-79 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night at the Smith Center to discuss the many elements that played out in the Tar Heels’ victory.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 27 points while Armando Bacot added 21 and Leaky Black scored a career-high 18 points. Freshman Seth Trimble also scored a career-high netting 11 points for UNC. It was his first time scoring in double figures.

Carolina improved to 10-5 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC. Wake dropped to 10-5 and 2-2.

UNC next plays Saturday at home versus Notre Dame. Tip off is set for 11:30 AM.