CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points and 13 rebounds, which is the 58th double-double of his career. Caleb Love added 18 points, RJ Davis 13, and Puff Johnson had a season-high 11 points.

The Tar Heels shot 47.7 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from 3-point range, and outrebounded the Fighting Irish by 13.

UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Notre Dame dropped to 8-8 and 0-5.