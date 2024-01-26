CHAPEL HILL – The No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels are traveling to Tallahassee, FL, for round two between UNC and Florida State on Saturday. North Carolina secured a come-from-behind win in the first meeting on December 2 at the Smith Center.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis met with the media on Friday at the Dean E. Smith Center to answer questions before flying to Florida. Carolina (16-3, 9-0 ACC) and FSU (12-7, 6-2) tip off at 2 PM. The game will air on ESPN. Above is the video of Davis's Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say:





Black History Month

“I am proud to be an African-American.”

Davis reflected on the significance of Black History Month, sharing personal stories about his father's role in integrating local schools and the impact of these historical milestones on his own life and career.





Strategy Against FSU's Defense

“FSU leads the ACC in steals and turnovers. The Seminoles are also second in free throw attempts in the ACC.”

Davis emphasized the need for effective ball and player movement to counter FSU's game-changing length and aggressive defense, acknowledging the challenges posed by the Seminoles' defensive prowess.





Reflection on First Meeting with FSU

Despite winning 78-70 in the first matchup, it was not pretty. UNC had to come from behind early in the second half to attain the victory.

“We weren't very good defensively… They hit 12 threes against us. That is something I feel and I hope we have improved on.”

Davis candidly addressed UNC's defensive shortcomings in their first game against FSU, particularly their struggle to defend the three-point line, expressing hope for improved defense in the rematch.





Adjustments Based on Film Review

“Looking at their most recent game, Coman and Spears didn't play. Now they are playing huge roles for them.”

Davis discussed the insights gained from reviewing game films, noting the evolving roles of FSU players like Coman and Spears since the teams' first meeting.





UNC's Defensive Progress under Davis

“It's the players and their commitment to our success. We’ve got a number of guys that are versatile defensively that can play a number of positions that I think really helps us.”

Davis spoke on UNC's ranking as 4th in KenPom defensively, the highest in his tenure, crediting his players' versatility and commitment as key factors in their defensive success.





Armando Bacot's Defensive Improvement

‘“Coach, this is the most fun I have ever had playing defense. I am really liking this. I am getting energized by getting stops,’” Davis said, sharing a conversation with Bacot, highlighting Bacot's enjoyment and energy in playing defense, evidenced by his career-high average of 2.0 blocks per game.





Importance of Communication in Defense

“Trust is building with us, and I think that has allowed us to improve defensively.”

The UNC coach spoke about the crucial role of communication among players, linking their growing trust and chemistry to the team's defensive improvements.





Halftime Speech and Use of Alternative Words

“I use 'begeebees' a lot. That's my main word, 'begeebees', and if I am really mad, I use 'begeebees-oweebees'. That is when I am really upset.”

Davis responded to questions about his unique choice of words during halftime speeches, a topic brought to light by players sharing insights into his 'rage vocabulary' that avoids traditional cursing.







