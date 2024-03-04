North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis took part in the weekly ACC coaches’ teleconference Monday for ten minutes to field questions from the media.

The Tar Heels play their final home game of the season Tuesday night, as they host Notre Dame for a 7 PM tipoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Four scholarship Tar Heels will be recognized as part of Senior Night: Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan, and Paxson Wojcik.

UNC is 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the ACC.

Above is video of Davis’ Q&A session, and below are a few notes from what he discussed:

*The Fighting Irish have won five of their last six games coming into the Dean Dome, and as a young highly confidence team, pose some challenges to the favored Tar Heels. Davis spoke a lot about the Irish.

*Notre Dame freshman guard Markus Burton is the leading candidate for ACC Freshman of the Year, and has been playing at an exceptionally high level. Davis was asked about how dealing with Burton can be a problem for anyone.

*It’s Senior Night on Tuesday, and Davis spoke about the four seniors who will participate.

*One senior can actually return next season, as ACC leading scorer RJ Davis can use his Covid year and return. THI asked Davis multiple questions about the White Plains, NY, native, his role in discussion those options with him, and about Tuesday possibly being his final home game as a Tar Heel.

