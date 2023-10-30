CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday to field questions about his unit’s performance in the 46-42 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Positives and negatives were on the docket.

UNC fell to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, and this week hosts Campbell for a noon kickoff.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser, and below are notes from what he had to say:

*UNC attempted a 39-yard field goal leading 42-39 with 7:05 left on a fourth-and-7 from the GT 22-yard-line. Given how its defense was playing, and that UNC’s offense was having tremendous success, was there any thought in simply going for it? A field goal would have only extended the lead to six with plenty of time remaining.

Noah Burnette missed the kick, and Georgia Tech ran for 52, 10 and 14 yards on its next three snaps scoring on its sixth play to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Lindsey said had the distance been a few yards closer, they very well could have gone for it. But needing seven yards and in position to get points, they opted for the points. Only the kick missed.

*Nate McCollum had four drops a week earlier in the loss to UVA, and had just one catch for two yards in Atlanta. Even though he has just seven drops in his career, did the week before affect his confidence?

Lindsey says McCollum’s confidence was not at all shaken.

“He had a great week of practice,” Lindsey said. He also noted that UNC employed some 12 personnel and other sets that had McCollum on the sideline or also affected.

*Omarion Hampton has run for 197, 112, and 153 yards in UNC’s last three games, and has clearly taken his game to a new level. Lindsey credits much of it to Hampton getting better by the week with his eyes and decisively hitting the holes. He also said the offensive line has been excellent giving him holes.