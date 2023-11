CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina defeated UC-Riverside 77-52 in the Dean Smith Center on Friday night.

The No. 20 Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot, who scored 21 points. Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington added 11 points each. Also, scoring in double figures was Harrison Ingram with 10 points.

North Carolina improves to 3-0 overall while the Highlanders fall to 1-3.

Here is what four Tar Heels said about the game.