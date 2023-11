ATLANTIS, THE BAHAMAS - North Carolina was defeated by Villanova 83-81 in overtime in the semifinals of the Bad Boys Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Imperial Arena on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 14 Tar Heels were by RJ Davis with 23 points. Harrison Ingram scored 20 points and Cormac Ryan added 18 points.

North Carolina falls to 4-1 overall while the Wildcats improve to 5-1.

Here is what Hubert Davis and two Tar Heels said about the game.