Discuss this and UNC Football with other Tar Heels fans

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 12th practice of fall camp Tuesday at the Koman Practice Complex.

Brown offered updates on how practice is going, injuries, Tez Walker, and fielded questions from the media.

Above is the video of Brown’s Q&A session, and below are tidbits about what he discussed:

*Two injury updates: Junior CB Lejond Covazos is out 4-6 weeks with a lower body injury; true freshman OL R.J. Grigsby is also out 4-6 weeks.

*Brown said there is news regarding the Tez Walker situation, as UNC continues waiting to hear back from the NCAA. As it stands, there is no time table as to when UNC may get a response from the NCAA.

In addition, if the NCAA does not approve the waiver, Walker will have legal options he can take, but UNC cannot be involved in that.





OFFENSE

*Through the first 12 practices, the staff has made a concerted effort to make sure White team players get reps with the Blue team, mixing in quite a bit to get them additional needed reps but also work with the starters.

*RS sophomore tackle Diego Pounds has received plenty of reps at tackle in place of starter William Barnes. Pounds is coming along very well, and it likely to see some game action.

*Willie Lampkin is the backup center, and is also playing both guard spots. Brown made a point of noting that Ed Montilus has had a really good camp.

He also said they continue having issues with the tackles, notably consistency, but the interior – both guards and center – have performed at a high level and consistently well.

RS freshmen Zach Rice and Trevyon Green continue making progress. Both are getting plenty of work with the White team and have had some time with the Blues.

*Brown is pleased with the running backs room, saying it’s a good problem to have so many guys that can help the team. A few RB Notes:

---George Pettaway is getting reps at the slot, and is being used a great deal as a receiving back

---British Brooks continues to impress the staff. Brown said he is getting better and better.

*Conner Harrell’s consistency has been a topic this month, and while OC & QB Coach Chip Lindsey said last Friday that Harrell is working toward being consistent, Brown praised the RS freshman today.

*A point of emphasis for the QBs has been getting rid of the ball quicker. For Drake Maye, improved footwork will result in releasing the ball a tad quicker in some instances from what he did last fall. For Harrell, it could mean the difference from filling in adequately if called on and not.

*Brown said the Heels will be fine heading to Charlotte for the opener if Walker can’t play because that room has a great deal of talent. True freshman Chris Culliver got a nice mention from Brown today, as did RS freshman Doc Chapman. Brown said Chapman started playing really well late last week and had a good scrimmage Saturday.





SPECIAL T EAMS

*On special teams, the punting has been excellent from day one, but the placekicking has been inconsistent. Ryan Coe, a transfer from Cincinnati, and holdover Noah Burnette continue to battle there.





DEFENSE

*The third inside linebacker right now is true freshman Amare Campbell, who has drawn praise going back to spring practice. Sebastian Cheeks, who missed last season after an early injury, is working his way back, but Campbell is physical, loves to hit, and can play either ILB position.

*The three CBs in play are starters Alijah Huzzie and Marcus Allen, with RS freshman Tayon Holloway the primary backup. Covazos would be the fourth CB is healthy. That means Virginia Tech transfer Armani Chatman isn’t among the top four in that room.

*Senior DE Des Evans has been a bright spot on that side of the ball in camp, and while he is expected to play at a high level, RS freshman Beau Atkinson has earned time in the rotation and will get on the field.

*Brown said the defensive front isn’t stopping the run as well as needed. He also said the red zone defense has been okay but must improve.

*On the flipside, Brown said the defense allowed only three big plays in the scrimmage Saturday.

*The staff is making sure plenty of players see considerable quality reps right now in practice. Cedric Gray and Kaimon Rucker haven’t played a great deal in scrimmage situations so others can get ready.

