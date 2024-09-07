CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 38-20 victory over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Carolina was led by the passing of Connor Harrell, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns. Freshman Davion Gause had a career high of 105 rushing yards with a touchdown in filling in for Omarion Hampton, who left the game in the first half. The Tar Heels finished with 490 total yards.

Amare Campbell and Marcus Allen led the Tar Heel defense with 7 tackles a piece. Jahvaree Ritzie registered two sacks for the Tar Heels.