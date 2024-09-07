PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Charlotte Press Conference

THI Staff
THI Staff
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 38-20 victory over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Carolina was led by the passing of Connor Harrell, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns. Freshman Davion Gause had a career high of 105 rushing yards with a touchdown in filling in for Omarion Hampton, who left the game in the first half. The Tar Heels finished with 490 total yards.

Amare Campbell and Marcus Allen led the Tar Heel defense with 7 tackles a piece. Jahvaree Ritzie registered two sacks for the Tar Heels.

