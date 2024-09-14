THI TV: Mack Brown Post-NC Central Press Conference

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 45-10 victory over NC Central on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Carolina was led by the running of Omarion Hampton, who rushed 25 times for 210 yards with three touchdowns. Jacolby Criswell also had a great game by passing for for 161 yards with a touchdown. The Tar Heels finished with 513 total yards.

Kaleb Cost led the defense with 8 tackles, an interception, and 2 pass break ups. Amare Campbell had 6 tackles and a tackle for loss. The defense held the Eagles to 167 total yards.