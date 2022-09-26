Editor's note: This is our longest Mack Brown report ever, but it's well worth the read and the video is well worth the watch.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference to discuss what was learned from the loss to Notre Dame over the weekend and look ahead to Saturday’s home game versus Virginia Tech.

Brown was quite passionate during his 44-minute presser, spending the first 21 minutes on his opening statement. He hit on a variety of topics, including officiating, some positives (and negatives) from the loss to the Fighting Irish, but also Georgia Tech firing Goeff Collins, problems with his team running the ball, and a great deal about the defensive issues that have been apparent in each of the Tar Heels’ four games.

UNC hosts Virginia Tech this Saturday at 3:30, and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Above is the ACC portal video of Brown’s press conference and below are notes, pulled quotes, and time markings from what he had to say:

Note: Placekicker Jonathan Kim has left the program. He lost out to Noah Burnette for the starting placekicking duties in August, but was still UNC’s kickoff specialist. But he told the staff Sunday that he wants to kick field goals and extra points and will transfer. He made this decision now because four games into the season, if he plays another game, he loses the year. But as it is, he has a year of eligibility he can use somewhere else.

*3-min mark: Brown opened by offering thoughts about the loss to the Irish and was clearly disappointed over the outcome and the way the team played Saturday, but he emphasized how proud he was of the players’ effort and that they are 3-1 heading into ACC play. Only ACC games remain.

“They didn’t quit, they kept fighting, and I’m really, really proud of them. And it does matter. It matters now, it matters in their life… We didn’t play very well, we played hard”

*4-min mark: The run game, particularly first and second downs, as we noted last week with a piece and then in the 5 Takeaways after the game, is a problem and must be better for the offense to have a great deal of success against most ACC defenses. And, its effect on UNC’s defense is a concern to Brown. Three-and-outs by the offense put pressure on the defense.

In fact, Carolina had one possessions Saturday that used just 22 seconds off the clock.

“You’ve got to stay on the field more to help our defense”

*5-min mark: A positive Brown noted was with respect to pass protection. The Tar Heels have allowed nine sacks through four games, and this time a year ago had allowed 17. By the way, the Heels are tied for 81st nationally in sacks allowed per game with 2.25.

*5-min mark: UNC has five healthy running backs, and four of them are in some kind of rotation, but that may change soon. Brown says they need to trim that down. He said that might be contributing to the wild inconsistency running the ball.

“We’ve got to figure out what is wrong with the running game… and fix it.”

*6-min mark: UNC QB Drake Maye is tied for the national lead with 16 touchdown passes, is tenth in passing yards with 1,231, and is sixth in rating. Brown said the one interception Maye threw at Georgia State shouldn’t have counted because there was a pass interference on the play.

Maye has fumbled twice, though, in which Brown discussed.

“Quarter back is usually the worst (in) ball security on the team because you don’t ever hit him. So, he’s got to do a better job of tucking that ball in when he scrambles, because he’s a really good scrambler, and he puts himself in position to make plays with his feet, ad he’s got big hands. But he’s going to have to cover the ball up.”

*7-min mark: Here is where Brown went into detail about the way the team played, both offense and defense.

“Defensively, we’re very disappointed. We have good players. We have good coaches. I’m not sure about the disconnect but it’s there. It’s real and you can’t hide from it. We are playing good at times. We played a good first quarter. And then all of a sudden, we have a blitz, and we should be sacking their quarterback and he scrambles eight yards for a first down. And then it seems like we get down and start giving up plays.

“We gave up 24 points in the last five minutes of half and the first five minutes of the second half that changed that game. It was 14-14 and we gave them opportunities… Why I was so passionate about the fourth-down (pass interference on Cedric Gray) call was it changed the game. We get a stop there. We’re still in the game with a chance to have a great lift for our defense.”

*9-min mark: Brown was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and was really letting the refs have it. Strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess tried getting in between Brown and the officials, but Brown yelled at him to get out of his way, so it appeared in person and on the replay. Brown explained the moment.

“One of the coaches came over and grabbed me, like I said I’m not out of control, I’m fighting for my team. That’s what I’m doing. I’m fully in control. I know exactly what I’m doing. I didn’t appreciate the call and I was fighting for the team. Cause it was fourth down and a critical play. And they’re in great shape to have a comeback.

‘But a defense that is struggling and fighting man and I’m trying to fight with them. That’s important. (Brian) Hess came over and grabbed me, and I said, ‘Don’t touch me.’ I don’t need anyone grabbing me. I’m not out of control and I’m fighting for my team. It’s very simple because these guys are struggling, and they need support and I’m here to step up and support them.”

*10-min mark: As for how to get better on defense, the answer is rather simple, sort of.

“So again, the offense needs to help the defense. Until we stop the run, we’re not going to win games at the highest level. We are going to be inconsistent. You can’t outscore people all the time. We have to stop the run…

“What changes? You keep recruiting and you keep coaching. They have had tradition for many, many years and had top ten recruiting classes every year. Our best players are the youngest ones by and large. You got to keep working to get to where they are. It don’t happen overnight and that’s what we’re doing.”

*11-min mark: Brown’s passion in this presser was quite clear, and perhaps more than at any time since his return. Everyone on that side of the ball is frustrated, and so is the head coach. Here, he also notes some of the frustration that showed during the game, including the Noah Taylor-Tony Grimes incident.

“Our coaches have challenged themselves. The defensive coaches are beaten down because they are frustrated. The players are beaten down because they are frustrated. Somebody asked about the players with some flare on the sidelines. Good for them. What if they quit? What if they just laid down and quit and say, ‘The heck with it. I’m frustrated and I’m not going to compete.’

“That’s not what life is about. Life is about passion. Life is about flare. So, I don’t mind at all if one pushes another one. I want them to grow up and mature. I said you just pushed a guy with a million people watching you. And you know they don’t even know you and they are going to have a bad impression. All you’re doing is trying to fight and compete. That’s what you’re trying to do.

“So, instead of walking and sitting in the corner of the bench and not talking to each other, I’d rather have them have spirit. I said we’re pushing these kids to have a player-led team. So, if they are going to push each other, they are going to have to grow up and handle the push. That’s it. Talk to each other. Be mature.

“One of them on the bench said, ‘Can you give me a minute?’ Because I heard one of the guys saying, ‘Come on, man, pick it up,’ and he said, ‘Just give me a second. Let me gather myself here before we get into this discussion.’ So, they are learning. They are learning how to compete.

“They are learning to have passion at a time where most people are against them. Everything that is talked about our defense is talking about how bad they are. And these kids are fighting and that’s a positive thing. And I really believe they are going to be really good before the year is over. Are the stats going to be good? No, we already too bad.

“Statistically, we are going to be one of the worst teams in the country on defense at the end of year because we are already there. But can they get better? Do they show signs? Yes. We had a great first quarter. Why don’t we do it the second quarter? We had a great fourth quarter at Georgia State. Had a great second and third quarter at App State. Why don’t we play a whole game? That’s what we got to figure out.”

*16-min mark: Brown discussed Jonathan Kim’s decision to leave the program.

*18-min mark: A lack of consistency with pass interference calls nationally must be dealt with, Brown said. He resisted commenting on the PI call on Cedric Gray on Saturday, saying he would get suspended if he said what he thought about the call. He also criticized the celebration rule, which also bit his team when Antoine Green was flagged for spinning the ball after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

*20-min mark: Brown continued on officiating, saying someone should be upstairs who can correct every missed call on the field.

*21-min mark: Georgia Tech fired Goeff Collins on Sunday, so Brown discussed that and the issue when schools fire coaches they in a sense fire a lot of people as well.

*24-min mark: Scoring on big plays and not resting the defense was a point brought up by Brown, in addition to the effect of three-and-outs. He was asked to expound on it.

“We want to move the ball and score points, we don’t want the three and outs”

*25-min mark: Back to the ground game and how it can help the defense, Brown said, “We need to run the ball better” to help protect the defense.

*27-min mark: Earlier in the presser, Brown used the word “disconnect” when discussing the problems on defense, but when asked about that, notably the talented defensive line that is having the most struggles, he re-stated things a little, but still hit on the issue.

"You have to be careful with the word disconnect. Obviously, things aren’t working well. What we are doing is we are inconsistent. We are still sticking our heads in the wrong hole. It's amazing. Gene and I were talking about it last night, nine guys do exactly what they are supposed to do, then a guy gets his head stuck inside, and they bounce the ball for 15 yards. I think that’s the biggest thing…

“We are not playing consistently well across the board on defense. People will beat up the offensive line when you have sacks, and it may not be their fault. People might beat up the defensive line when you are giving up running yards, linebackers had trouble Saturday too, they really struggled. Some of it may be that your line played great at times and your linebacker fills were in the wrong place.”

*29-min mark: This was game four in year four, so why is this still a problem and appearing to get worse?

"I can say five different things and you’re going to say all of them are an excuse. So it doesn’t matter, it is what it is and we gotta fix it. We are looking hard to fix it. Am I consistent in everything in my life, and I’m 71, no. Are you? No. These are young guys, but they have a lot of pride.

“And the coaches, I've had to beat them down so much, I have to pick them up. You ask me what the fans should feel about our defense? We should be very unique here. We’ve got a really powerful offense, and a chance to be really good. We should take a defense that is really struggling and have a fan base that picks them up. What a concept that would be?

“Why don’t we be positive as a fanbase to help someone that’s struggling, instead of our society just saying they’re bad. They should all be fired, that’s the new term. It’s complicated enough if it was as easy as you want it to be to answer, it would already be fixed. And I don’t have a video here to say ‘no he’s too wide.’ ‘He came underneath that time, he has to keep the edge.’ We lost our edge on defense, everybody played great and he bounced outside because we don’t have an edge. You have to have an edge, you gotta be outside. That’s what I mean, it's complicated enough, because there is an issue on every defensive play.

“Clemson gave up 45, Miami gave up 44, Wisconsin was one of the best defenses in the country, they gave up 52. Playing defense is harder than it used to be. Offenses are scoring more points. Is that an excuse for us? No. We have to be better than we are. I think that’s the thing. I wish I could have a simple answer for you, but it would sound like an excuse and I’m not going to do that anymore."

*31-min mark: Now, Brown said the defense is actually playing better than in the opener, it’s just that the competition level clouds that. But he very quickly noted his team must be a lot better. He did not shy away from that at all Monday.

"It needs to be fixed this week. It’s better than it was in the opener. People wouldn’t think so. We just played the best team we are going to play. There were some good moments, we hung in there and fought them, at times. Not enough, so it's getting better, and it's getting better every day.

“I'm going to keep pulling for these kids, and I’m going to keep encouraging them and keep their heads up. What a great teachable moment for these kids in their life. Things aren’t good, you gotta fix it, you can’t lay down and qui, you can’t put it off and you can’t make excuses. It is what it is."

*32-min mark: Brown was asked what are his levels of frustration and even anger. Really interesting answer.

*34-min mark: He was asked a follow up about it.

*36-min mark: Has Brown’s confidence in Gene Chizik been shaken? He none. He had a long talk Sunday night.

"None. He’s one of the best in the country at what he does. That’s why it's confusing that we are not playing better. And we are all trying to figure it out. But we are not fighting, we are not blaming each other, we are not pointing fingers. Kids and the coaches are hanging in there. But we just have to keep getting better.

“Like I said, Gene and I had a long talk last night, and our talk wasn’t me screaming at him. It's obvious, we are making mistakes. And we have to quit doing that. There are a lot of people with the same problems this morning, there really are. You just have to fix yours and quit worrying about everyone else’s.”

*38-min mark: Brown said his job is to win game. Period. He said his family, his faith and winning football games is it. “That’s all I’ve got. That’s my whole life.”

*41-min mark: Back to the play of the defense, UNC blitzed 11 times Saturday, which is the most it’s blitzed all season. But the Tar Heels registered one sack and just didn’t apply pressure on Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne. Brown said “We blitzed so much Saturday” (relative to the first three games) but they didn’t get anything out of it, so they didn’t want to leave the DBs too alone.

Brown added about staying with a four-man rush and the complication of blitzing.

“It’s not blitzing, it’s getting there. And we’re not getting there.”

*Deana King & Brandon Peay contributed to this report.