TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Newsome, Brown & Corrales Group Interview

North Carolina’s acclaimed trio of wide receivers met with the media Friday afternoon via Zoom to discuss plenty of topics ranging from how they worked out back home during quarantine to the recent racial issues in the nation to them perhaps being the best receiving group in the nation.

Here are a few tidbits from what Dazz Newsome, Dyami Brown and Beau Corrales had Friday:





*The trio hails from different states, so while Corrales (Texas) had much more access to gyms and places he could workout, Newsome wasn’t as fortunate. Brown at least had Charlotte area native Sam Howell to work out with some.

They are glad to be back in Chapel Hill and working together toward whatever kind of season they will have.

“It’s just awesome being able to be back, get back on campus after being gone for about three months,” Corrales said. “It was crazy leaving campus because I left for spring break thinking I was going to be gone for a week and go right into spring ball, and then one think turned into another and we’re gone for three months.

“So, finally coming back, it feels great. Just handling everything one day at a time. I think (strength and conditioning) coach (Brian) Hess and Luke Ross, our training staff, and our strength staff, have a really good regiment for us right now and we’re just following along with what our instructions are and just taking it day by day.”





*On June 3, Dyami Brown tweeted a photo of himself celebrating with UNC fans at the wall behind an end zone at Kenan Stadium and typed, “Sometimes I think this the only time they really care about my life.” Brown was asked about that Friday.

“The initial post was just a whole lot of stuff with George Floyd and you notice there are people that really don’t care,” Brown said. “So when I made the post, it seemed like playing football, all of that is gone and it’s the only time somebody rooted for me.

“Outside, if it’s not on Saturdays, some people look at you sideways still, even though you’re not in uniform. With the comments, it didn’t phase me, but I really took it in. I thought about everybody’s comments. I (saw) most of them (and) some of them didn’t phase me and some of them did because it’s their opinion.

“Some of them, you can take an opinion and reflect on it like, ‘Okay, I see this side or why they’re saying it and why they do the things that they do.’ It’s just knowledge that you can take in from it.

“But, the initial post was really if any other player was feeling like me, then we can just come together and say something and make a change.”





*One topic that came up a few times was how much preseason attention the trio is getting, so one question to all three was if they’re the best receiving trio in the nation.

Corrales: “Shoot, I’ve thought we’ve had the best receiving corps since I got here. Just being around these guys, the way we’ve always worked around each other and knowing the stuff that we’ve gone through just to get to this moment where people are actually starting to talk about us, it feels good and gives you some confidence.”

Newsome: “I definitely think we’re the best receiving corps. Why? Because we’ve got Beau and he’s going to get the jump balls… And then we’ve got Dyami and he can do it all and he’s got a little shiftiness, too… And then we’ve got me in the slot. I can do it all, too… And then we’ve got the backups. We’ve got other people who are also good. Antoine Green, we’ve got people like that. We’ve got Josh Downs, a freshman that came in and we’ve got another freshman, Stephen Gosnell.”

Brown: “I’d say we do have the best receiver corps but we all work for it. Every day we put in extra hours, morning, night, any time we want to get in some work we’ll get in some work.”



