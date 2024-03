CHARLOTTE, NC - North Carolina guard RJ Davis and forward Armando Bacot met with the media Wednesday ahead of the No. 1 seed Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament Round of 64 matchup with No. 16 seed Wagner on Thursday afternoon.

Davis and Bacot answered questions on preparing for Wagner, being back in the tournament after missing out last year, playing in Charlotte, and more.

Above is the full press conference from the Spectrum Center.