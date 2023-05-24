It might be nearing late May, but there are still many topics to discuss surrounding North Carolina football, so in this edition of the UNC Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones hit on several noteworthy topics.

The discuss news regarding the Tar Heels and the transfer portal, a walk-on kicker from Clemson who recently committed to UNC, Diego Pounds and Trevyon Green eventually landing in the offensive line rotation, and the effects so far of analysts Clyde Christensen and Ted Monachino, and how long both might be at Carolina.

As always, your thoughts are wanted on these topics as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

