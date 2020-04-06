North Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phi Longo met with the media Monday afternoon via Zoom to discuss his unit, how it’s handling the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to look ahead some toward this coming football season.

Among the things Longo discussed:

*Longo goes about each day as he would if nothing had changed. He gets up at 4:30, gets in his workout and then grinds all day.

*That he has regular meetings via Zoom with the players. They are allowed four hours a week so they use the time to discuss plenty of different things from their workouts to mental prep.

*Longo is comfortable that the players know the offense, so losing the spring practice install isn’t a big a deal as it would have been a year ago when the staff was new or if there weren’t many experienced players returning.

*His main concern is that the young players who either enrolled in January or didn’t get many reps last season would have gotten plenty of time to grow and develop this spring. An early enrollee can catch up with other players because of a spring camp, but the 13 players that arrived in January didn’t get that opportunity.

*Longo is using a lot of his time watching film of next season’s opponents and getting in some game planning work.

*He had devised a 10-day minicamp for June just in case but said he’s not as confident the team will be back by then.

*Longo also discussed what QB Sam Howell’s schedule is, depth at WR and along the offensive line.



